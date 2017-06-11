|
Transformers: The Last Knight Mission To Cybertron Deluxe Class Assortment Listed In
Toy “R” Us Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight*– Mission To Cybertron Skullitron and Megatron has been listed at Australian Toys “R” Us
. Product Description: The Mission to Cybertron is on with this Premier Edition Deluxe Skullitron figure. Mission to Cybertron figures feature glyph deco and cards that can be deciphered with the decoder available online at transformers.com/missiontocybertron. Product Features: Premier Edition Deluxe Megatron figure Exclusive Mission to Cybertron glyph detailing Decode glyph messages on figure and included mission card online Megaton:Converts in 19 steps – Converts between robot and jet modes. Skullitron:Converts in 17 steps – Converts between knight » Continue Reading.
