Selling most of my Hasbro/Takara stuff + Third Party Hey everyone,



So you might have seen, my username is similar to Cpl. Chrissandwich. Well, thats because thats me as well.



I've tried resetting my password a dozen times and it doesn't appear to work. SO I made this new account to sell my stuff.



Please visit that account feedback.



Anyway, as the title states I'm selling most of the my transformers + some third party. Decided on slowing down and I don't have need to mot of my stuff anymore.



I prefer local, Im on Vancouver Island.



So for starters I am selling:



(As I build this thread please ask what you are looking for and I will let you if I have it, if I'm selling it)





Combiners Wars Hasbro regular release Devastator - 350 (missing a panel for one the individual bots)

Combiners Wars Hasbro Optimus Prime (White version) - 150

titan Returns Trypticon - 325

Power of the Primes Predaking 350 (with upgrade kit installed)





I still going through a bunch of my boxes but as a teaser for what I will be selling, it will be:



NO INSTRUCTIONS UNLESS STATED



Combiners Wars

Titan Returns (maybe)

Power of the Primes

War of Cybertron/Earthrise/Kingdom

Transformers Prime(non show figures)



Third Party



Fansprojects



Main DinoBots minus Snarl - 100 each. Grimlock 150 (comes with throne)

Defensor (First release) 350 missing some weapon parts

Menasor (First release) 350 missing some weapon parts

Computron (complete) 400



Fanstoy Rouge - 200



DX 9 Montana - 150 (Breakdown)

DX 9 Henry - 150 (Wildrider)



Zeta Toys Bruticus - 500

Zeta Toys Surperion - 500



I will have more stuff soon, keep checking!



