Old Today, 03:58 PM   #1
CplChrisandwichBakup
Join Date: Sep 2022
Location: Canada
Posts: 1
Selling most of my Hasbro/Takara stuff + Third Party
Hey everyone,

So you might have seen, my username is similar to Cpl. Chrissandwich. Well, thats because thats me as well.

I've tried resetting my password a dozen times and it doesn't appear to work. SO I made this new account to sell my stuff.

Please visit that account feedback.

Anyway, as the title states I'm selling most of the my transformers + some third party. Decided on slowing down and I don't have need to mot of my stuff anymore.

I prefer local, Im on Vancouver Island.

So for starters I am selling:

(As I build this thread please ask what you are looking for and I will let you if I have it, if I'm selling it)


Combiners Wars Hasbro regular release Devastator - 350 (missing a panel for one the individual bots)
Combiners Wars Hasbro Optimus Prime (White version) - 150
titan Returns Trypticon - 325
Power of the Primes Predaking 350 (with upgrade kit installed)


I still going through a bunch of my boxes but as a teaser for what I will be selling, it will be:

NO INSTRUCTIONS UNLESS STATED

Combiners Wars
Titan Returns (maybe)
Power of the Primes
War of Cybertron/Earthrise/Kingdom
Transformers Prime(non show figures)

Third Party

Fansprojects

Main DinoBots minus Snarl - 100 each. Grimlock 150 (comes with throne)
Defensor (First release) 350 missing some weapon parts
Menasor (First release) 350 missing some weapon parts
Computron (complete) 400

Fanstoy Rouge - 200

DX 9 Montana - 150 (Breakdown)
DX 9 Henry - 150 (Wildrider)

Zeta Toys Bruticus - 500
Zeta Toys Surperion - 500

I will have more stuff soon, keep checking!

Thanks for looking!
Last edited by CplChrisandwichBakup; Today at 04:41 PM.
Old Today, 04:16 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,718
Re: Selling most of my Hasbro/Takara stuff
Good luck on those prices. Lol.
