Dealer registration is now available for TFcon DC 2017
. For those of you that were looking to sell at the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention now is the time to book, you can contact them now to reserve your space. Dealers from last year have automatically been sent the on-line registration information. TFcon USA 2017 The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place September 29th to October 1st at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia. Online booking for the TFcon DC 2017 hotel block is now available
Attendee registration will be available in
