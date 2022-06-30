Via the*official Kotobukiya website
we have our first look at the color prototype of the new Bishoujo Series Transformers Megatron. This original anime-girl rendition of Megatron (revealed together with Optimus Prime/Convoy
), designed by artist Shunya Yamashita is showed here fully painted revealing all the details and finishing revealing and the display base molded after the Decepticon insignia in metallic purple. A special Premium version of this statue
will also be available with special goods featuring artwork by Shunya Yamashita (an image of a poster is shown). See all the new images after the jump, including shots side by side with the
