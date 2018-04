GotBot Alternator Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 911

POTP Blackwing and combined Dreadwing review

https://youtu.be/KFdWvDSMB98 Power of the Primes Blackwing, renamed from the original Darkwing, might seem like a simple reuse of an older mold at first. However, enough has been changed to really make this guy interesting, plus his colors look stellar! Additionally, he even manages to connect to Dreadwind to make the cool Dreadwing super-jet...though the success of that might be open for debate!