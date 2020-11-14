New third party company Tryace Toys, via their Weibo account
, have just revelaed images of the color prototype of their*TT-01 Commander (G1 Optimus Prime). This non-transforming action figure (first revealed at SGC 2019
) is a highly stylized rendition of G1 Optimus Prime. While not able to transform, this figure brings us a fine an detailed finishing, a metal inner frame, light-up Matrix, opening chest, and a great posability. According to the Weibo post, this figure will also include*knives, axes, guns, a jetpack, visual communication screens, and a display stand. For those wondering about the scale, this action figure » Continue Reading.
