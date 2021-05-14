Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
International Transformers News
Pre-Orders for Premium Finish WFC Prime And SS Bumblebee Live
Today, 01:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,516
Pre-Orders for Premium Finish WFC Prime And SS Bumblebee Live
Looks like the Takara-Tomy Premium Finish line of figures will be getting a release outside of Japan after all. Pre-Orders are now live at US retailers along side Japan. Check out our sponsors below and pick up your copies if you dig them! Read on for some additional pics and details. Transformers Premium Finish SS-01 Bumblebee – VW Beetle
Entertainment Earth
,
TFSource
,
BBTS
,
Robot Kingdom
,
Hobby Link Japan
,
The Chosen Prime
,
Ages Three and Up
, <a href="https://www.toydojo.com/pre-order/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Toy
Today, 01:15 AM
delrue
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 518
Re: Pre-Orders for Premium Finish WFC Prime And SS Bumblebee Live
Why is there a picture in the gallery of Bumblebee taking a shit?
