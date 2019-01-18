|
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Japanese Voice Cast: Yuki Aoi & Hamano Daiki
Thanks to TFW2005 member Gaokaiser and the official social media channels
for the Bumblebee movie’s March 22nd Japanese release, we now know who is joining the voice cast as a certain duo of Decepticons. Actress and singer Yuki Aoi is aboard as Shatter with Hamano Daiki returning to the Transformers fold as Dropkick. Daiki’s resume includes previous voice cast turns as Sideswipe in Transformers Adventure*and Slug in Transformers Power of the Primes. Read about
the rest of the voice cast announced so far, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Japanese Voice Cast: Yuki Aoi & Hamano Daiki
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.