Transformers Cyberverse: Ultimate Class Bumblebee Out at U.S. Retail



Thanks to the Houston, TX Walmart recon of TFW2005 member Fc203, the U.S. retail availability of Cyberverse Ultimate Class Bumblebee is confirmed. Good hunting for this Sting Shot armed figured at your local Walmart and*remember to bring sightings news to the*2005 boards!



