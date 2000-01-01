Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:02 AM   #1
79transam
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 128
Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
I collect MP Transformers mainly and love how they scale together in bot mode. Their alt modes are all over the map but that's a concession worth making IMO so the bots all work right.
The humans who come with them however, I don't feel that they scale right for them in any mode at all. Juat too small for me to see them as a decent fit.
I have a lot of G.I.Joes and they seem a bit big but they work. Also have a bunch of M.A.S.K. figures and they seem about perfect. Also have several Marvel figures that are the same height as M.A.S.K. and they live in the detolfs with my collection.
What figures do you mashup with your bots if any?
79transam is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:58 AM   #2
79transam
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 128
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
I thought this was a discussion forum but I must have commented in the geriatric ward of the mute colony.

Man what a bunch of wet towels here.
79transam is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:38 PM   #3
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,402
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Is insulting all the forum members really a good strategy to get them to come out an play?

You posted at 10pm pacific time/ 1am eastern less than 12 hrs ago. 8 of those hours I spent sleeping. I'm answering this while on the can taking my morning poop.

Impatient much?
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:04 PM   #4
steamwhistle
Robot Master
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 713
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Scaling is just so weird...

Exo-Suit Human seems to be a bit different in size with Driver Human (Optimus, Magnusii) in the authentic MasterPiece line... and they are also different in size from the MP Seeker Decoy Humans.

So, like you, I just go by general bot-size.

As for other toy lines, Inferno and Prowl currently hang out with Marshall's Fire Truck and Chase's Police Car from the Paw Patrol, thanks to the creativity of my toddler. They're a little big, but I like it.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:27 PM   #5
Chigimus
Alternator
Chigimus's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 903
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sun Swipe Prime View Post
Is insulting all the forum members really a good strategy to get them to come out an play?

You posted at 10pm pacific time/ 1am eastern less than 12 hrs ago. 8 of those hours I spent sleeping. I'm answering this while on the can taking my morning poop.

Impatient much?
+1 Also, not everyone displays their TF's with other toy lines. It's quite possible that if the previous users who read your post earlier don't have mash up displays, then there's no input to give.
Chigimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:48 PM   #6
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,785
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sun Swipe Prime View Post
Is insulting all the forum members really a good strategy to get them to come out an play?

You posted at 10pm pacific time/ 1am eastern less than 12 hrs ago. 8 of those hours I spent sleeping. I'm answering this while on the can taking my morning poop.

Impatient much?
Lolol I took no offence to the comment, All in good fun!

As for humans and tfs. I can't stand the integration of humans, I just want bots and only bots!!
BoNKerS is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:37 PM   #7
79transam
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 128
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Quote:
Originally Posted by steamwhistle View Post
Scaling is just so weird...

Exo-Suit Human seems to be a bit different in size with Driver Human (Optimus, Magnusii) in the authentic MasterPiece line... and they are also different in size from the MP Seeker Decoy Humans.

So, like you, I just go by general bot-size.

As for other toy lines, Inferno and Prowl currently hang out with Marshall's Fire Truck and Chase's Police Car from the Paw Patrol, thanks to the creativity of my toddler. They're a little big, but I like it.
Some of my mashups have come along similarly. There's something really cool about the mind of a child who doesn't have adult limits to what they see as creatively feasible. My youngest recently did a clay Dragon and it turned out that Slave Leia and it were best friends.

Quote:
Originally Posted by BoNKerS View Post
Lolol I took no offence to the comment, All in good fun!

As for humans and tfs. I can't stand the integration of humans, I just want bots and only bots!!
I want a 2 1/2 inch blacksuit Spider-Man to AT-AT topple Megatron with.
79transam is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:38 PM   #8
pside9
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Niagara
Posts: 346
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
I also don't bother with displaying other human figures with my TFs. The few included with official figures are stored away.
pside9 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:07 PM   #9
steamwhistle
Robot Master
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 713
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Papoy??
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: FB_IMG_1507860405899.jpg Views: 1 Size: 40.1 KB ID: 37969  
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:41 PM   #10
Jove
Nostalgia Enthusiast
Jove's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Waterloo - ON
Posts: 548
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Human figures?

No thanks.
Jove is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
DX 9 Gewalt MP Transformer Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.