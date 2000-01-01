79transam Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 128

Transformers and other figs and how they scale together. I collect MP Transformers mainly and love how they scale together in bot mode. Their alt modes are all over the map but that's a concession worth making IMO so the bots all work right.

The humans who come with them however, I don't feel that they scale right for them in any mode at all. Juat too small for me to see them as a decent fit.

I have a lot of G.I.Joes and they seem a bit big but they work. Also have a bunch of M.A.S.K. figures and they seem about perfect. Also have several Marvel figures that are the same height as M.A.S.K. and they live in the detolfs with my collection.

What figures do you mashup with your bots if any?