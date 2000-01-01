|
Today, 01:02 AM
#1
Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
I collect MP Transformers mainly and love how they scale together in bot mode. Their alt modes are all over the map but that's a concession worth making IMO so the bots all work right.
The humans who come with them however, I don't feel that they scale right for them in any mode at all. Juat too small for me to see them as a decent fit.
I have a lot of G.I.Joes and they seem a bit big but they work. Also have a bunch of M.A.S.K. figures and they seem about perfect. Also have several Marvel figures that are the same height as M.A.S.K. and they live in the detolfs with my collection.
What figures do you mashup with your bots if any?
Today, 11:58 AM
#2
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
I thought this was a discussion forum but I must have commented in the geriatric ward of the mute colony.
Man what a bunch of wet towels here.
Today, 12:38 PM
#3
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Is insulting all the forum members really a good strategy to get them to come out an play?
You posted at 10pm pacific time/ 1am eastern less than 12 hrs ago. 8 of those hours I spent sleeping. I'm answering this while on the can taking my morning poop.
Impatient much?
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Today, 01:04 PM
#4
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Scaling is just so weird...
Exo-Suit Human seems to be a bit different in size with Driver Human (Optimus, Magnusii) in the authentic MasterPiece line... and they are also different in size from the MP Seeker Decoy Humans.
So, like you, I just go by general bot-size.
As for other toy lines, Inferno and Prowl currently hang out with Marshall's Fire Truck and Chase's Police Car from the Paw Patrol, thanks to the creativity of my toddler. They're a little big, but I like it.
Today, 04:27 PM
#5
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sun Swipe Prime
Is insulting all the forum members really a good strategy to get them to come out an play?
You posted at 10pm pacific time/ 1am eastern less than 12 hrs ago. 8 of those hours I spent sleeping. I'm answering this while on the can taking my morning poop.
Impatient much?
+1 Also, not everyone displays their TF's with other toy lines. It's quite possible that if the previous users who read your post earlier don't have mash up displays, then there's no input to give.
Today, 05:48 PM
#6
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sun Swipe Prime
Is insulting all the forum members really a good strategy to get them to come out an play?
You posted at 10pm pacific time/ 1am eastern less than 12 hrs ago. 8 of those hours I spent sleeping. I'm answering this while on the can taking my morning poop.
Impatient much?
Lolol I took no offence to the comment, All in good fun!
As for humans and tfs. I can't stand the integration of humans, I just want bots and only bots!!
Today, 06:37 PM
#7
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Quote:
Originally Posted by steamwhistle
Scaling is just so weird...
Exo-Suit Human seems to be a bit different in size with Driver Human (Optimus, Magnusii) in the authentic MasterPiece line... and they are also different in size from the MP Seeker Decoy Humans.
So, like you, I just go by general bot-size.
As for other toy lines, Inferno and Prowl currently hang out with Marshall's Fire Truck and Chase's Police Car from the Paw Patrol, thanks to the creativity of my toddler. They're a little big, but I like it.
Some of my mashups have come along similarly. There's something really cool about the mind of a child who doesn't have adult limits to what they see as creatively feasible. My youngest recently did a clay Dragon and it turned out that Slave Leia and it were best friends.
Quote:
Originally Posted by BoNKerS
Lolol I took no offence to the comment, All in good fun!
As for humans and tfs. I can't stand the integration of humans, I just want bots and only bots!!
I want a 2 1/2 inch blacksuit Spider-Man to AT-AT topple Megatron with.
Today, 06:38 PM
#8
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
I also don't bother with displaying other human figures with my TFs. The few included with official figures are stored away.
Today, 10:07 PM
#9
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Papoy??
Today, 10:41 PM
#10
Re: Transformers and other figs and how they scale together.
Human figures?
No thanks.
