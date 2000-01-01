Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:53 PM   #1
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 53
FansToys Aegis Sentinel Omega Supreme
Just got the FansToys Aegis Sentinel, it is big and heavy.



Today, 01:17 AM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,180
Re: FansToys Aegis Sentinel Omega Supreme
Wow, really get a sense of his bigness next to that mp10
Looks good man
Today, 09:34 AM   #3
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
MULTIPLEX's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,391
Re: FansToys Aegis Sentinel Omega Supreme
Awesome pic. I'm waiting for my part B. It's nothing short of spectacular. No regrets.
Today, 11:12 AM   #4
RocketGTR
Cybertron
RocketGTR's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 1,185
Re: FansToys Aegis Sentinel Omega Supreme
Looking good! Can't wait to get Part B and finish him up too!
Today, 03:57 PM   #5
brr-icy
G1 Collector
brr-icy's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Stratford Ontario
Posts: 6,444
Re: FansToys Aegis Sentinel Omega Supreme
going to pick up mine next week
Today, 05:13 PM   #6
Mega-Prime 316
Cybertron
Mega-Prime 316's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 1,117
Re: FansToys Aegis Sentinel Omega Supreme
I should have both parts tomorrow or Monday at the latest! CAN NOT wait!!
Today, 06:39 PM   #7
79transam
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 128
Re: FansToys Aegis Sentinel Omega Supreme
I love how the backdrop had to be doubled up. Makes for some really nice shots with these bots
Today, 09:56 PM   #8
Sir Prime A Lot
Energon
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Airdrie
Posts: 847
Re: FansToys Aegis Sentinel Omega Supreme
How are other people getting their figures in hand before TF Source even has it in stock? I always seem to get my figures 3 weeks after others and I don't get why.
