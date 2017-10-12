You know Springer, and you know Sandstorm – but what of the third, less appreciated member of the Autobot triple changers? We’re back with a brand new gallery, and we’re giving some love to the Autobot triple changer who has finally got an updated toy:*Broadside
. The original Broadside was always the odd man of the triple changer Autobots, with the weakest toy. Having a boat mode has also meant he’s had far fewer opportunities to get any sort of homage, since Hasbro generally shies away from more than one or two nautical Transformers at a time – and even » Continue Reading.
