, we have a look at the*Transformers: First Strike #1 Retailer Incentive Cover. The action on First Strike the new multi-crossover on the Hasbro comic universe continue with this one shot tie-in issue. The retailer incentive cover by artist Humberto Ramos features Optimus Prime surrounded by Arcee, Centurion (Hearts of Steel Bumblebee) and Kup. It seems that the destiny of Cybertron is on the edge one more time. Transformers: First Strike #1 (W) John Barber (A) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Humberto Ramos Continued from Optimus Prime: First Strike! When a bounty hunter drags one of their own into » Continue Reading.
