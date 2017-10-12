Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,002

Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 Released in Germany



German Transformers fans, today is your turn for some good news. Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 has finally made it to your country! Krok and Topspin, two of the five new releases in this assortment, were found on shelves in Karstadt inside the Rhein-Ruhr-Zentrum shopping mall in Mülheim an der Ruhr*by knowledgeable TFW2005 member Nevermore. This assortment also brings Kup, Quake, and Perceptor into the fold – and while they were not sighted, they might surely be out in the German wild too?



German Transformers fans, today is your turn for some good news. Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 has finally made it to your country! Krok and Topspin, two of the five new releases in this assortment, were found on shelves in Karstadt inside the Rhein-Ruhr-Zentrum shopping mall in Mülheim an der Ruhr*by knowledgeable TFW2005 member Nevermore. This assortment also brings Kup, Quake, and Perceptor into the fold – and while they were not sighted, they might surely be out in the German wild too?

