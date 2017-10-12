Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 Released in Germany


German Transformers fans, today is your turn for some good news. Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 has finally made it to your country! Krok and Topspin, two of the five new releases in this assortment, were found on shelves in Karstadt inside the Rhein-Ruhr-Zentrum shopping mall in Mülheim an der Ruhr*by knowledgeable TFW2005 member Nevermore. This assortment also brings Kup, Quake, and Perceptor into the fold – and while they were not sighted, they might surely be out in the German wild too?

The post Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 Released in Germany appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



