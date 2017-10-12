Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,002

Titans Return Trypticon Spotted In Russia



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Pacifistx we have some great news for Russian fans:*Titans Return Trypticon Has Been Spotted In Russia. The big Decepticon Dinobase was sighted at*“Detskiy Mir” (Children’s*World) store in the shopping center “Gallery” in*Saint Petersburg. Trypticon will be expensive though, since it is priced*13 999 Rubles which is about 240 US Dollars.* Happy hunting to all Russian fans. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards.



