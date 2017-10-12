Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Titans Return Trypticon Spotted In Russia


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Pacifistx we have some great news for Russian fans:*Titans Return Trypticon Has Been Spotted In Russia. The big Decepticon Dinobase was sighted at*"Detskiy Mir" (Children's*World) store in the shopping center "Gallery" in*Saint Petersburg. Trypticon will be expensive though, since it is priced*13 999 Rubles which is about 240 US Dollars.* Happy hunting to all Russian fans. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards.

The post Titans Return Trypticon Spotted In Russia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Janitor
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Spotted In Russia
Keep Trypticon away from the Kremlin!!
Yonoid
Re: Titans Return Trypticon Spotted In Russia
lol
