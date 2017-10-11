RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,795

Beast Wars! Animated! Botcon! TFCC! Generations! CW! TR! Reprolabels!



BEAST WARRRRRS





ANIMATED

Starscream 20

Thundercracker (activator) 15

Dirge (activator) 10

Blackarachnia 20

Blitzwing 25

Megatron (leader) 40

Shockwave (gray) 30

Shockwave (purple) 25

Blazing Lockdown 20

Megatron (voyager) 20

Megatron (2-pack version) 20

Soundwave w/Laserbeak 20

Electrostatic Soundwave w/Ratbat 25

Stealth Lockdown (boxed w/legends Prime & Bee) 30

Oil Slick 20



Bulkhead (leader, w/Headmaster) 40

Ratchet 20

Bumblebee (activator) 10

Optimus Prime (voyager) 30

Cliffjumper (activator) 20

Jetfire & Jetstorm (Safeguard) 40

Jazz 20

Blurr 25

Grimlock 30

Snarl 20

Swoop 20

Bulkhead (voyager) 20

Prowl 20



Botcon 2011 Stunticons (Motormaster, Breakdown, Drag Strip, Wildrider, Dead End) 300

Botcon 2011 Autotrooper 30

TFCC Jackpot 25



Activators lot 20

Prowl & Prime legends 10 for the pair



COMBINER WARS

Bruticus (retail combaticons including Shockwave) $100

Drag Strip $10

Dead End $10

Powerglide $5

Prowl $10

Cyclonus $5 (no gun barrel, has RTS Cyclonus targetmaster)



TITANS RETURN

Galvatron w/shapeways HELMET + CANNON ADAPTOR $25

Titan Masters (Skytread, Apeface, Ptero) $3 each



GENERATIONS

Tailgate WITH 3P HOVERBOARD & REPROLABELS (applied) $15

Junkheap $15

Swerve w/Flanker REPROLABELS (applied) $10

Guzzle $10

Blurr (drift retool version) $10

Kup (Platinum Autobot Heroes version) $10



TAKARA

Slipstream (w/box) $60

Rhinox (w/Hasbro chain guns) $15



ARMADA

Demolishor $10



GENERATION 1

Pipes $5



BEAST WARS

Snapper (carded) $25

Snapper (loose) $15

Razorclaw (carded, coming loose) $20

Razorclaw (loose) $15

Spittor (Transmetal 2, carded) $25

Spittor $15

Insection (two available)

Powerpinch $15

Iguanus $10

Lazorbeak $15

Blackarachnia $25

Terrorsaur (Transmetal) $15

Scavenger (aka Transmetal Inferno) $25

Tripredacus $45



Airazor (Transmetal, loose) $10

Airazor (Transmetal, Fox Kids, carded) $25

Rattrap (Transmetal, Fox Kids, carded) $30

Rattrap (loose) $20

Armordillo $10

Claw Jaw $15

Rhinox (Transmetal) $20

Cheetor $25

Dinobot (Fox Kids) $20

Cybershark $20

Optimus Primal (Ultra, includes all accessories except *one* missile) $35

Magnaboss (Silverbolt is suffering GPS. Combines nicely, buyer beware) $25



REPROLABELS

*all untouched and new sheets*

TR Voyager Megatron $8

RID Warrior Ratchet $6

TR Voyager Broadside $8



COMICS

Botcon 2016 DAWN OF THE PREDACUS $5 Attached Thumbnails









