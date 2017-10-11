|
Beast Wars! Animated! Botcon! TFCC! Generations! CW! TR! Reprolabels! Whaaaaat PURGE
Consolidating all my sales into one thread, updated b/c holy shit half the animated is gone already. Added...
BEAST WARRRRRS
ANIMATED
Starscream 20
Thundercracker (activator) 15
Dirge (activator) 10
Blackarachnia 20
Blitzwing 25
Megatron (leader) 40
Shockwave (gray) 30
Shockwave (purple) 25
Blazing Lockdown 20
Megatron (voyager) 20
Megatron (2-pack version) 20
Soundwave w/Laserbeak 20
Electrostatic Soundwave w/Ratbat 25
Stealth Lockdown (boxed w/legends Prime & Bee) 30
Oil Slick 20
Bulkhead (leader, w/Headmaster) 40
Ratchet 20
Bumblebee (activator) 10
Optimus Prime (voyager) 30
Cliffjumper (activator) 20
Jetfire & Jetstorm (Safeguard) 40
Jazz 20
Blurr 25
Grimlock 30
Snarl 20
Swoop 20
Bulkhead (voyager) 20
Prowl 20
Botcon 2011 Stunticons (Motormaster, Breakdown, Drag Strip, Wildrider, Dead End) 300
Botcon 2011 Autotrooper 30
TFCC Jackpot 25
Activators lot 20
Prowl & Prime legends 10 for the pair
COMBINER WARS
Bruticus (retail combaticons including Shockwave) $100
Drag Strip $10
Dead End $10
Powerglide $5
Prowl $10
Cyclonus $5 (no gun barrel, has RTS Cyclonus targetmaster)
TITANS RETURN
Galvatron w/shapeways HELMET + CANNON ADAPTOR $25
Titan Masters (Skytread, Apeface, Ptero) $3 each
GENERATIONS
Tailgate WITH 3P HOVERBOARD & REPROLABELS (applied) $15
Junkheap $15
Swerve w/Flanker REPROLABELS (applied) $10
Guzzle $10
Blurr (drift retool version) $10
Kup (Platinum Autobot Heroes version) $10
TAKARA
Slipstream (w/box) $60
Rhinox (w/Hasbro chain guns) $15
ARMADA
Demolishor $10
GENERATION 1
Pipes $5
BEAST WARS
Snapper (carded) $25
Snapper (loose) $15
Razorclaw (carded, coming loose) $20
Razorclaw (loose) $15
Spittor (Transmetal 2, carded) $25
Spittor $15
Insection (two available)
Powerpinch $15
Iguanus $10
Lazorbeak $15
Blackarachnia $25
Terrorsaur (Transmetal) $15
Scavenger (aka Transmetal Inferno) $25
Tripredacus $45
Airazor (Transmetal, loose) $10
Airazor (Transmetal, Fox Kids, carded) $25
Rattrap (Transmetal, Fox Kids, carded) $30
Rattrap (loose) $20
Armordillo $10
Claw Jaw $15
Rhinox (Transmetal) $20
Cheetor $25
Dinobot (Fox Kids) $20
Cybershark $20
Optimus Primal (Ultra, includes all accessories except *one* missile) $35
Magnaboss (Silverbolt is suffering GPS. Combines nicely, buyer beware) $25
REPROLABELS
*all untouched and new sheets*
TR Voyager Megatron $8
RID Warrior Ratchet $6
TR Voyager Broadside $8
COMICS
Botcon 2016 DAWN OF THE PREDACUS $5