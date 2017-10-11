Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,002

DX9 D12 Gabriel (Masterpiece-Style Omega Supreme) ? First Prototype Image



Are you ready for some more Omega Supreme for your collections? Get ready because we have the first look at DX9’s Gabriel (Masterpiece-style Omega Supreme) in prototype form*for your viewing pleasure! DX9 shows us a great alternative to Fan Toys Terminus Giganticus, and we are sure many fans will be pleased that this Masterpiece scaled toy comes in one single set, ready to display with an impressive 22.25 inches (56.6cm) tall*from head to toe. According to DX9 Facebook, a*yellow ladder*was added to the base*form and the figure is now more integrated and stable, hence the slight delay in production. DX9



The post DX9 D12 Gabriel (Masterpiece-Style Omega Supreme) – First Prototype Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

