Yesterday, 08:12 PM
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 684
TLK Nitro as a Custom TR Thunderwing Review
This is technically a 2-for-1 review as I first look at and score Nitro Zeus and then his custom repaint as a voyager Titans Return Thunderwing! Which on e is better?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRmR2KqK8p8
Yesterday, 09:53 PM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,057
Re: TLK Nitro as a Custom TR Thunderwing Review
That's almost insulting, you got a custom of a figure I still haven't been able to find at retail! lol
Definitely not coming soon enough: Takara TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime
Yesterday, 09:57 PM
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 684
Re: TLK Nitro as a Custom TR Thunderwing Review
If it makes you feel better, I haven't seen him at retail either lol. I got sick of looking at Thunderwing's dinky little titan master head and waiting on this guy so I ordered him. I HAVE heard rumors that TRU has this wave about to hit retail.
