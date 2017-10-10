Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
10-10-2017, 04:41 AM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,105
Want eb games clone pack(for retail plus shipping).
As the title says only looking to pay retail and shipping and since other provinces have them please help a guy out.
Thanks in advance.
10-10-2017, 04:42 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,105
Re: Want eb games clone pack(for retail plus shipping).
Also I get paid Wednesday so please help me out.
Yesterday, 08:11 PM   #3
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,105
Re: Want eb games clone pack(for retail plus shipping).
Bump (please help).
Yesterday, 08:41 PM   #4
Yonoid
Energon
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 848
Re: Want eb games clone pack(for retail plus shipping).
I returned one on the weekend If I have time I’ll see if the store still has it.
Yesterday, 08:43 PM   #5
urfwc
Machine War
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: GTA
Posts: 210
Re: Want eb games clone pack(for retail plus shipping).
As will I, I'll be out tomorrow and I pop in to my 2 local stores for ya. I'll let you know if I come up with anything.
