Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise Season 3 Episode 23 Sick as a Bot Synopsis ? Spoiler!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 06:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,002
Robots in Disguise Season 3 Episode 23 Sick as a Bot Synopsis ? Spoiler!


TVPassport has added listings for Cartoon Network for 21 October 2017, and that includes a description of the upcoming episode of Robots in Disguise,*Sick as a Bot. The synopsis reveals a new villain for the episode, named Wingcode, and sets up that most of the team are laid low with a virus. There’s a bigger spoiler in the description, too – this is an episode that will feature*a guest star from Transformers Prime. Read on for the full description, with the spoiler character revealed, if you dare! Robots in Disguise Season 3 Episode 23: Sick as a Bot Airdate: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Season 3 Episode 23 Sick as a Bot Synopsis – Spoiler! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
DX 9 Gewalt MP Transformer Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.