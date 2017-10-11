TVPassport has added listings for Cartoon Network for 21 October 2017
, and that includes a description of the upcoming episode of Robots in Disguise,*Sick as a Bot. The synopsis reveals a new villain for the episode, named Wingcode, and sets up that most of the team are laid low with a virus. There’s a bigger spoiler in the description, too – this is an episode that will feature*a guest star from Transformers Prime. Read on for the full description, with the spoiler character revealed, if you dare! Robots in Disguise Season 3 Episode 23: Sick as a Bot Airdate: » Continue Reading.
