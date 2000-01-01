Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,002

TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block online



If you have an issue booking the TFcon rate please email TFcon so they can assist you. Save the dates! TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018. Dealer bookings will be available in the near future.Hotel Discount Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is now online . You can also call the hotel reservation department direct at 1 800 445 8667 and ask for the TFCON rate to receive the discounted pricing of $110 per room. This is the guaranteed best rate available as per our contract with the hotel. Please support the convention by booking the TFcon rate which shows that the convention is bringing business to the hotel and keeps us able to run TFcon.The group rate is good for July 8th to July 24th. Please book early as the block will sell out. No deposit is required to reserve your room now. You have until up to 72 hours before your reservation to cancel your room if you cant make the convention.If you have an issue booking the TFcon rate please email TFcon so they can assist you. Attached Thumbnails

