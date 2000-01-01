Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TR Legend Cosmos on walmart.ca
Yesterday, 12:55 PM
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,412
TR Legend Cosmos on walmart.ca
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197428206
Limited stock left though. Better hurry if you want one.
Xtreme987
Yesterday, 01:39 PM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,057
Re: TR Legend Cosmos on walmart.ca
It sucks they didn't make him compatible with Titan Masters like the others. I still wonder why he got included in the line.
Definitely not coming soon enough: Takara TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime
Pascal
Yesterday, 01:40 PM
Yonoid
Energon
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 848
Re: TR Legend Cosmos on walmart.ca
extras from thrillings 30 sets?
Yonoid
