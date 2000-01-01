Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 12:55 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
TR Legend Cosmos on walmart.ca
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197428206

Limited stock left though. Better hurry if you want one.
Yesterday, 01:39 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Re: TR Legend Cosmos on walmart.ca
It sucks they didn't make him compatible with Titan Masters like the others. I still wonder why he got included in the line.
Yesterday, 01:40 PM   #3
Yonoid
Energon
Re: TR Legend Cosmos on walmart.ca
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
It sucks they didn't make him compatible with Titan Masters like the others. I still wonder why he got included in the line.
extras from thrillings 30 sets?
