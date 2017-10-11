Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,002

Diamond Comics Shipping List for October 18th



Courtesy of our good friend D-Drive of the 2005 Boards, we have the Diamond Comics shipping list for next Wednesday, October 18th on tap for our beloved Transformers is: OPTIMUS PRIME FIRST STRIKE #1 (also shipping covers A, B and 1-in-10) (W) John Barber (A) Guido Guidi (CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher With Cybertron under siege by Baron Ironblood’s forces, Optimus Prime and Arcee defend their homeland! Caught in the middle is the human/Transformer team known as the Revolutionaries-and one of them has a secret that puts everyone at risk! ROM VS TRANSFORMERS SHINING ARMOR #4 (also shipping covers A, B and



Courtesy of our good friend D-Drive of the 2005 Boards, we have the Diamond Comics shipping list for next Wednesday, October 18th on tap for our beloved Transformers is: OPTIMUS PRIME FIRST STRIKE #1 (also shipping covers A, B and 1-in-10) (W) John Barber (A) Guido Guidi (CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher With Cybertron under siege by Baron Ironblood's forces, Optimus Prime and Arcee defend their homeland! Caught in the middle is the human/Transformer team known as the Revolutionaries-and one of them has a secret that puts everyone at risk! ROM VS TRANSFORMERS SHINING ARMOR #4 (also shipping covers A, B and

