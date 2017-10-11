Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #11 Cover B Clean Version & Lineart*in our forums. Artist*Casey W. Coller? shared both clean cover
*(colors by @JoanaLafuente
)and the lineart
*via his Twitter account. This cover features a very nice art featuring the Transformers colonists looking a serious Slide walking away with a big Optimus Prime shadow on the back. Slide from Devisium was really disappointed with his mission on Earth after the death of his twin brother Oiler. Casey left a tweet about his art: “The image was supposed to be more about Slide walking » Continue Reading.
