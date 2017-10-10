Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Collections Spotlight
Reload this Page Look at this MPM 04 picture.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 01:28 AM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,105
Look at this MPM 04 picture.
See these pics love that he can hold his weapon properly.
Tight as fu$k.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20171010_192654.jpg Views: 66 Size: 103.1 KB ID: 37921   Click image for larger version Name: 20171010_192617.jpg Views: 35 Size: 103.3 KB ID: 37922   Click image for larger version Name: 20171010_192609.jpg Views: 30 Size: 98.5 KB ID: 37923   Click image for larger version Name: 20171010_192552.jpg Views: 32 Size: 97.6 KB ID: 37924  
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
DX 9 Gewalt MP Transformer Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.