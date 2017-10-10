Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 10-10-2017, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Takara Transformers Legends Greatshot and Grand Maximus Announced


Takara-Tomy has just updated their website with two Whopper sized reveals in the Transformers Legends EX line! First up is Great Shot! A retool of the Titans Return Sixshot mold pretender shell. Great Shot is looking spectacularly faithful to his Victory counterpart, complete with a remolded beast head. The other reveal is none other than Grand Maximus himself! Obviously, he’s a reuse of the Fortress Maximus mold. Grand Maximus will also come with a green Prime Master suit which will be unlocked when Grand Maximus reaches 3,000 preorders. Grand Maximus will run you 25,000 yen while Great Shot will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Transformers Legends Greatshot and Grand Maximus Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



