has just updated their website with two Whopper sized reveals in the Transformers Legends EX line! First up is Great Shot! A retool of the Titans Return Sixshot mold pretender shell. Great Shot is looking spectacularly faithful to his Victory counterpart, complete with a remolded beast head. The other reveal is none other than Grand Maximus himself! Obviously, he’s a reuse of the Fortress Maximus mold. Grand Maximus will also come with a green Prime Master suit which will be unlocked when Grand Maximus reaches 3,000 preorders. Grand Maximus will run you 25,000 yen while Great Shot will » Continue Reading.
