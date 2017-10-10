Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Greg Mooradian To Lead Hasbro?s Allspark Pictures


You may recall previous mention in these very pages of Allspark*Pictures.*We now have more details about the studio’s leadership, as Variety reports on the appointment of its president. Hasbro*has hired seasoned veteran Greg Mooradian*to oversee the companys film division, Allspark Pictures,*as it attempts to create a full-fledged movie studio. As president of Allspark, he will oversee film and television production starting in January. Sources say the company has been making an effort to raise money to start its own studio for some time, and is trying to attract funding in the nine-figure range in order to properly develop &#187; Continue Reading.

