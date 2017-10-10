You may recall previous mention in these very pages of Allspark*Pictures
.*We now have more details about the studio’s leadership, as Variety reports on the appointment of its president. Hasbro*has hired seasoned veteran Greg Mooradian*to oversee the companys film division, Allspark Pictures,*as it attempts to create a full-fledged movie studio. As president of Allspark, he will oversee film and television production starting in January. Sources say the company has been making an effort to raise money to start its own studio for some time, and is trying to attract funding in the nine-figure range in order to properly develop » Continue Reading.
The post Greg Mooradian To Lead Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...