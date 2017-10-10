Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
10-10-2017
Super_Megatron
New Transformers Embossed Tin Signs Found At Hobby Lobby


Looking for something cool to display in your room? Thanks to 2005 Boards user*ichnach we can report some*New Transformers Embossed Tin Signs Found At Hobby Lobby. Two models were found in a nice G1 style featuring Bumblebee and Optimus Prime both with a detailed background. They were available at Hobby Lobby store for*$18.99. A nice piece of decoration ideal for Transformers fans. You can click on the bar to see the pictures attached to this news post and then share your impressions at the 2005 Boards.

