Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Titans Return Seaspray
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 10-09-2017, 06:03 PM   #1
hwfuzz
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 52
Titans Return Seaspray
Does anyone know why the propeller section on Seaspray detaches?
It's part of the lid that opens up for a Titan Master.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20171009_171748.jpg Views: 90 Size: 87.5 KB ID: 37916  
hwfuzz is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-09-2017, 06:47 PM   #2
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,614
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
No clue. Didn't even notice until I saw your image. On mine, the small blue square piece also comes off.
chaingunsofdoom is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-09-2017, 06:58 PM   #3
PrimalEnvy
Reverse Corte
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Here, in the N's L
Posts: 417
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
The theory is that Seaspray was designed for Power of the Primes like CW Buzzsaw was for TR, and that the gap is for Primemasters. Dunno why it actually comes off, though. Don't own Seaspray. Maybe it makes sense in hand.
__________________
My Sales Thread & Wants Thread
PrimalEnvy is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-09-2017, 07:38 PM   #4
Msol
Energon
Msol's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 891
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
He's got 2016 copyright stamps, so I'm not sure he's really potp material.
Msol is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-09-2017, 08:57 PM   #5
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,317
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
It's likely just the way the figure was designed for assembly, and otherwise doesn't mean anything.
__________________


Check out my feedback thread!
positivelyken is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-10-2017, 11:40 AM   #6
hwfuzz
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 52
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
Interesting, thanks for the info.
I knew that hole was too big for just a Titan Master.
And I didn't even know about the blue square piece.
It also has a peg hole thingy.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20171010_113559.jpg Views: 35 Size: 89.9 KB ID: 37918  
hwfuzz is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-10-2017, 12:16 PM   #7
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,402
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
Glue costs money, yo!

Those probably aren't part of the features of the toy. They just happen to come off easily, not that they're supposed to.
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-10-2017, 01:39 PM   #8
hwfuzz
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 52
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
Back shelf Titan Master
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20171010_133527.jpg Views: 41 Size: 86.3 KB ID: 37919  
hwfuzz is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-10-2017, 06:54 PM   #9
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 684
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
It COULD be a POTP tease but I figure the more likely answer is because they could save on glue and allowing this helps ease of access to the head rotation, titan master are and, in the case of the blue piece with the little hole, maybe to aid in adding a flight stand. I don't know if it is so much a feature as rather a happy accident of fate.
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-10-2017, 08:20 PM   #10
Chigimus
Alternator
Chigimus's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 903
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
Could also be a sign that the torso might be re-purposed for a different character or re-molding in the future.
Chigimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
DX 9 Gewalt MP Transformer Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.