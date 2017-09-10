|
|
|
10-09-2017, 06:03 PM
|
#1
|
|
Titans Return Seaspray
Does anyone know why the propeller section on Seaspray detaches?
It's part of the lid that opens up for a Titan Master.
|
|
|
10-09-2017, 06:47 PM
|
#2
|
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
No clue. Didn't even notice until I saw your image. On mine, the small blue square piece also comes off.
|
|
|
10-09-2017, 06:58 PM
|
#3
|
Location: Here, in the N's L
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
The theory is that Seaspray was designed for Power of the Primes like CW Buzzsaw was for TR, and that the gap is for Primemasters. Dunno why it actually comes off, though. Don't own Seaspray. Maybe it makes sense in hand.
|
|
|
10-09-2017, 07:38 PM
|
#4
|
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
He's got 2016 copyright stamps, so I'm not sure he's really potp material.
|
|
|
10-09-2017, 08:57 PM
|
#5
|
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
It's likely just the way the figure was designed for assembly, and otherwise doesn't mean anything.
|
|
|
10-10-2017, 11:40 AM
|
#6
|
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
Interesting, thanks for the info.
I knew that hole was too big for just a Titan Master.
And I didn't even know about the blue square piece.
It also has a peg hole thingy.
|
|
|
10-10-2017, 12:16 PM
|
#7
|
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
Glue costs money, yo!
Those probably aren't part of the features of the toy. They just happen to come off easily, not that they're supposed to.
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
|
|
|
10-10-2017, 01:39 PM
|
#8
|
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
Back shelf Titan Master
|
|
|
10-10-2017, 06:54 PM
|
#9
|
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
It COULD be a POTP tease but I figure the more likely answer is because they could save on glue and allowing this helps ease of access to the head rotation, titan master are and, in the case of the blue piece with the little hole, maybe to aid in adding a flight stand. I don't know if it is so much a feature as rather a happy accident of fate.
|
|
|
10-10-2017, 08:20 PM
|
#10
|
|
Re: Titans Return Seaspray
Could also be a sign that the torso might be re-purposed for a different character or re-molding in the future.
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:01 PM.