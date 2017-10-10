Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: Titans Return Grotusque 3-Figure Pack
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 10-10-2017, 05:28 PM   #1
andersox
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 36
Wanted: Titans Return Grotusque 3-Figure Pack
I am trying to get the entire Titans Return line and have a lead on most except this guy.

If anyone is interested in selling the pack I am very interested.
andersox is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-10-2017, 07:46 PM   #2
Dagger
DJD
Dagger's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: St Catharines, Ontario
Posts: 67
Send a message via MSN to Dagger Send a message via Skype™ to Dagger
Re: Wanted: Titans Return Grotusque 3-Figure Pack
I am also looking for this.
__________________
<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify:album:74Bq9yGO8wdM4O5JNNsDYn" width="300" height="80" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true"></iframe>
Dagger is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
DX 9 Gewalt MP Transformer Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.