Star Wars Powered By Transformers ? Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader Confirmation And Imag
Thanks to ou friend site and sponsor TFSource, we have a confirmation and new image for the*Star Wars Powered By Transformers – Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader. We reported our first images here, and now thanks to a new listing of TFSource we have the proper name of this new line: “Star Wars Powered By Transformers”. The first figure is a Tie fighter Advance X1 that Transforms into Darth Vader, and it will also include 5 Stormtroopers mini-figures and a light saber. According to what we can see in the pictures, a Darth Vader mini-figure may be » Continue Reading.