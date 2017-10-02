Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
10-10-2017, 02:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Star Wars Powered By Transformers ? Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader Confirmation And Imag


Thanks to ou friend site and sponsor TFSource, we have a confirmation and new image for the*Star Wars Powered By Transformers – Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader. We reported our first images here, and now thanks to a new listing of TFSource we have the proper name of this new line: “Star Wars Powered By Transformers”. The first figure is a Tie fighter Advance X1 that Transforms into Darth Vader, and it will also include 5 Stormtroopers mini-figures and a light saber. According to what we can see in the pictures, a Darth Vader mini-figure may be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Star Wars Powered By Transformers – Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader Confirmation And Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



10-10-2017, 03:51 PM
Pascal
Re: Star Wars Powered By Transformers ? Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader Confirmation And
I'm glad they're rebooting the line, can't already wait for a newer version of the AT-AT.
10-10-2017, 04:49 PM
joshimus
Re: Star Wars Powered By Transformers ? Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader Confirmation And
I'll follow the line and see what comes out of it, but "meh" for me at the moment.
