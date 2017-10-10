Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
10-10-2017, 12:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,002
Takara-Tomy Transformers Legends Topspin, Twin Twist, and Seaspray with Lione Officia


Takara-Tomy Mall and Amazon Japan have both updated with official images of the Transformers Legends releases of Autobot Jumpstarter twins Topspin and Twin Twist, as well as the two pack of Seaspray and Lione. Each one has some differences in their decos compared to their Hasbro releases, best summarized as follows: Seaspray‘s eyes are painted differently, light blue on grey. He loses the white on his feet and his windows are now painted dark blue rather than black, and he also loses the tampos based on his stickers from his chest. The end result looks rather plain compared &#187; Continue Reading.

10-10-2017, 12:32 PM
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,439
Re: Takara-Tomy Transformers Legends Topspin, Twin Twist, and Seaspray with Lione Off
I dont think we're gettig autobot targetmasters, not with all of the guns coming with non targetmasters. ill still buy these guys though, not seaspray as there isnt enough difference to warrent him in my collection.
