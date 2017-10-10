Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,002

A Plus Toys Animated Dirt Boss ? Painted Prototype and Devastator Images



After about a year, A Plus Toys have posted an update to weibo regarding their upcoming project, Master Order aka Transformers Animated Dirt Boss! At long last, the bossy little forklift can be seen in full color in both modes, and the images also confirm that Animated Devastator is on their to-do list. Despite his size and accurately odd proportions, Master Order has a good deal of articulation and will be about 10cm (4 inches) tall. A Plus Toys also seem to have done Devastator justice by giving him a nice blend of Animated and G1 while maintaining a dominant



After about a year, A Plus Toys have posted an update to weibo regarding their upcoming project, Master Order aka Transformers Animated Dirt Boss! At long last, the bossy little forklift can be seen in full color in both modes, and the images also confirm that Animated Devastator is on their to-do list. Despite his size and accurately odd proportions, Master Order has a good deal of articulation and will be about 10cm (4 inches) tall. A Plus Toys also seem to have done Devastator justice by giving him a nice blend of Animated and G1 while maintaining a dominant

