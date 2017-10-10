Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Encore God Fire Convoy Reissue (RID Omega Prime) First Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 10-10-2017, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,002
Takara Encore God Fire Convoy Reissue (RID Omega Prime) First Images


Via our friend site and sponsor TFSource we have our First Images of the impressive*Takara Encore God Fire Convoy Reissue AKA RID Omega Prime. This reissue was a nice surprise for RID/Car Robot collectors, and it gives you a new opportunity to grab two of the best toys of the line. While the new pics are not the best yet, it confirms the inclusion of the Super God Sword which was originally available with the exclusive ToysRus Japan 2-Pack of the same figures (but in clear plastic). We can also see some cartoon accurate details like Fire Convoy’s licence &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Encore God Fire Convoy Reissue (RID Omega Prime) First Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-10-2017, 09:29 AM   #2
justprime
Classic
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,324
Re: Takara Encore God Fire Convoy Reissue (RID Omega Prime) First Images
What would be great if they did a reissue version of the lucky draw black fire convoy for our market
justprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
DX 9 Gewalt MP Transformer Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.