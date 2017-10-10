Takara Encore God Fire Convoy Reissue (RID Omega Prime) First Images
Via our friend site and sponsor TFSource we have our First Images of the impressive*Takara Encore God Fire Convoy Reissue AKA RID Omega Prime. This reissue was a nice surprise for RID/Car Robot collectors, and it gives you a new opportunity to grab two of the best toys of the line. While the new pics are not the best yet, it confirms the inclusion of the Super God Sword which was originally available with the exclusive ToysRus Japan 2-Pack of the same figures (but in clear plastic). We can also see some cartoon accurate details like Fire Convoy’s licence » Continue Reading.