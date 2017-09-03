Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 10-10-2017, 12:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Bumblebee Evolution 3-Pack Amazon Exclusive In Stock



Movie Bumblebee fans may remember our the previously reported*Transformers Bumblebee Evolution 3-Pack Amazon Exclusive. Now, it’s your chance to grab it since it is available at Amazon.com. This set contains three versions of Bumblebee:*Movie 1: 1977 Chevrolet Camaro (2007 Movie Deluxe),*Movie 4: 1967 Chevrolet Camaro (AOE Deluxe High Octane) and*Movie 5: 2016 Custom Chevrolet Camaro (TLK Premier Edition Deluxe Wave 5) all with some different deco and a very nice box that looks like a garage to display them in car mode to show the evolution of Bumblebee during the live-action films. This set is available now for*$59.99
