10-09-2017, 12:41 PM
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,795
CHUG, UW Computron, CW, ARMADA, Animated, BOTCON/TFCC, Reprolabels, oh my!!!
UNITE WARRIORS
UW Computron (w/box, all original paperwork) $200


COMBINER WARS
Victorion (w/box, all original paperwork) $100
Bruticus (retail combaticons including Shockwave) $100
Drag Strip $10
Dead End $10
Powerglide $5
Prowl $10
Cyclonus $5 (no gun barrel)
Viper x2 (with some random fucking guns aw yeah) $10 each

CHUG
Platinum Edition Cyclonus/Scourge/Sweep set (w/box, all original paperwork) $45
Tailgate WITH 3P HOVERBOARD & REPROLABELS (applied) $15
Scourge $10
Wreck-Gar $10
Junkheap $15
Swerve w/Flanker REPROLABELS (applied) $10
Guzzle $10
Blurr (drift retool version) $10
Kup (Platinum Autobot Heroes version) $10


TITANS RETURN
Broadside $15


BOTCON/TFCC
Club subscription FISITRON (retool of FoC Swindle, new head) $25

ARMADA
Demolishor


REPROLABELS (all untouched and new sheets)
TR Voyager Megatron $8
RID Warrior Ratchet $6
TR Voyager Broadside $8
Various Autobot and Decepticon Insignia $3/sheet

1-10 toys: $20 shipping.
11 or more: $30 shipping.

The smallest possible parcel I sent with Canada Post came out to $17. It was TR Fastlane, for Primus' sake. I'm not interested in futzing around with exact quotes that are cents off. Parcels in 2017 start at fifteen bucks so let's just make it easy. You pay 20 shipping for up to 10 toys. If you go past that, it's thirty.
10-09-2017, 12:42 PM
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,795
Re: CHUG, UW Computron, CW, ARMADA, Animated, BOTCON/TFCC, Reprolabels, oh my!!!
ANIMATED

DECEPTICONS
Sunstorm 25
Starscream 20
Skywarp 25
Thundercracker (activator) 15
Dirge (activator) 10
Slipstream (Takara Legends) 60
Waspinator 25
Blackarachnia 20
Blitzwing 25
Lockdown 20
Lugnut 20
Megatron (leader) 40
Shockwave (gray) 30
Shockwave (purple) 25
Swindle 15
Blackout (Takara) 80
Atomic Lugnut 25
Blazing Lockdown 20
Megatron (voyager) 20
Megatron (2-pack version) 20
Soundwave 20
Electrostatic Soundwave 25
Shadowblade Megatron (boxed) 60
Stealth Lockdown (boxed w/legends Prime & Bee) 30
Oil Slick 20


AUTOBOTS
Bulkhead (leader, w/Headmaster) 40
Samurai Prowl 40
Ratchet 20
Bumblebee (activator) 10
Optimus Prime (voyager) 30
Cliffjumper (activator) 20
Ironhide 25
Jetfire & Jetstorm (Safeguard) 40
Jazz 20
Blurr 25
Sentinel Prime 20
Ultra Magnus 40
Roadbuster Ultra Magnus (boxed) 60
Grimlock 30
Snarl 20
Swoop 20
Optimus Prime (cybertronian mode) 20
Optimus Prime (2-pack version) 20
Wreck-Gar 35
Elite Guard Bumblebee 10
Arcee 30
Cybertron Mode Ratchet 25
Rodimus 30
Bulkhead (voyager) 20
Prowl 20
Freeway Jazz 20


Pile of Activators $20 like 10 or 11 of them for your kid or whatever
