UW Computron (w/box, all original paperwork) $200





COMBINER WARS

Victorion (w/box, all original paperwork) $100

Bruticus (retail combaticons including Shockwave) $100

Drag Strip $10

Dead End $10

Powerglide $5

Prowl $10

Cyclonus $5 (no gun barrel)

Viper x2 (with some random fucking guns aw yeah) $10 each



CHUG

Platinum Edition Cyclonus/Scourge/Sweep set (w/box, all original paperwork) $45

Tailgate WITH 3P HOVERBOARD & REPROLABELS (applied) $15

Scourge $10

Wreck-Gar $10

Junkheap $15

Swerve w/Flanker REPROLABELS (applied) $10

Guzzle $10

Blurr (drift retool version) $10

Kup (Platinum Autobot Heroes version) $10





TITANS RETURN

Broadside $15





BOTCON/TFCC

Club subscription FISITRON (retool of FoC Swindle, new head) $25



ARMADA

Demolishor





REPROLABELS (all untouched and new sheets)

TR Voyager Megatron $8

RID Warrior Ratchet $6

TR Voyager Broadside $8

Various Autobot and Decepticon Insignia $3/sheet



1-10 toys: $20 shipping.

11 or more: $30 shipping.



The smallest possible parcel I sent with Canada Post came out to $17. It was TR Fastlane, for Primus' sake. I'm not interested in futzing around with exact quotes that are cents off. Parcels in 2017 start at fifteen bucks so let's just make it easy. You pay 20 shipping for up to 10 toys. If you go past that, it's thirty.

