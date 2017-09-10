Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 10-09-2017, 10:50 AM   #1
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 684
Titan Master Repugnus - Sure, he looks nice, but...
Sure, he looks "pretty" in monster mode, what with his eye-popping colors....sadly, the story goes downhill from there!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRs3o56yIjU
