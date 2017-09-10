Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 10-09-2017, 08:45 AM   #1
Poflymn
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 360
Titan Masters - Shuffler and Repugnus Walmart.ca
Very limited restock of Titan Masters Shuffler and Repugnus at Walmart.ca. Here are the links:

Repugnus - https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197029848

Shuffler - https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197029851
Old 10-09-2017, 09:36 AM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,057
Re: Titan Masters - Shuffler and Repugnus Walmart.ca
Out of stock.
Old 10-09-2017, 09:37 AM   #3
C Spray
ACTION FIGURE ADDICT!
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Peg City
Posts: 299
Re: Titan Masters - Shuffler and Repugnus Walmart.ca
Quote:
Originally Posted by Poflymn View Post
Very limited restock of Titan Masters Shuffler and Repugnus at Walmart.ca. Here are the links:

Repugnus - https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197029848

Shuffler - https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197029851
all sold out..
Old 10-09-2017, 09:52 AM   #4
justprime
Classic
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,324
Re: Titan Masters - Shuffler and Repugnus Walmart.ca
No surprise with this sellout as theres been little show of stock... will be surprised if we even see ramhorn or slugslinger in any quantity certainly not enough to fill demand
