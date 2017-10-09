Transformers: The Last Knight topped
Wonder Woman for the top spot on both of NPD VideoScan’s national home video sales charts. One chart is solely dedicated to Blu-ray Disc sales, while the other includes sales for both Blu-rays and DVDs. Third place overall went to 47 Meters Down, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had the third most Blu-ray sales. The Transformers 5-Movie Collection ended the week in the 14th spot in the overall chart. The results are from the week of Sept. 24* (The Last Knight hit store shelves on Sept. 26). During that first week, 70% » Continue Reading.
