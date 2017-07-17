The second Movie Masterpiece figure is out in the wild across the globe, MPM-4 Optimus Prime. Featuring his look from the first movie, Optimus hits all the key Movieverse points – long nose cab, flames, mouth and battle mask faces, energon swords, blaster, Matrix of Leadership. His transformation is complex but fun, and he looks spot on in both modes. Other than some fitting issues in vehicle mode, it’s an impressive piece. He pairs well with the also stellar (but not perfect) MPM-3 Bumblebee
. We have the Asian version in hand, which is out now and shipping from site » Continue Reading.
The post Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime MPM-4 Photo Review
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...