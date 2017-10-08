Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,002

Iron Factory SGC Shanghai Convention Exclusive Acid Storm.



Acid Storm is one of those Seekers we don’t usually see often as a toy. We are sure you will be glad to know that*Iron Factory Annouced Their SGC*Shanghai Convention Exclusive Acid Storm. The only other Legends size Acidstorm we’ve ever got was from the Generations line from Hasbro in 2014. So, it’s good to see a third-party representation of the green Seeker. You can check the images in both modes after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.



