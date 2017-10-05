Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
10-08-2017, 08:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Imaginarium Art Skywarp Statue At Shanghai Comic-Con 2017


Imaginarium Art is showcasing another G1 Seeker at this year’s Shanghai Comic-Con. This time we have Skywarp. The statue seems to be coming with two additional swappable faces but no other details are available. If we take their Starscream Limited Edition Statue for example, this statue may also be made of polyresin and bit expensive too. You can check out the images, after the jump.

The post Imaginarium Art Skywarp Statue At Shanghai Comic-Con 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



