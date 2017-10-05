Imaginarium Art is showcasing another G1 Seeker at this year’s Shanghai Comic-Con. This time we have Skywarp. The statue seems to be coming with two additional swappable faces but no other details are available. If we take their Starscream Limited Edition Statue
for example, this statue may also be made of polyresin and bit expensive too. You can check out the images, after the jump.
