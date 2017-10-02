Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
10-08-2017, 04:13 AM
Super_Megatron
The Bumblebee Movie News Roundup: Burns


It was a busy week for all of us here at TFW2005. NYCC 2017 was in full swing, but sadly yielded no new info for the Movieverse toy collector. Let us put that away in the past: You are now joining with us on our weekly Transformers Universe: Bumblebee movie news update. Last week started off with a surprising yet welcome news. Legendary voice actor Peter Cullen confirmed that his voice will be featured as Optimus Prime for the Bumblebee movie. We expect a possible cameo appearance of the Autobot leader or a voice message giving instructions to Bumblebee &#187; Continue Reading.

