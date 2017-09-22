Thanks to Facebook user Sam Robertz for sharing some pics of the Lucky Draw style MP-36 Golden Lagoon Masterpiece Megatron. We first got wind of this item being out in the wild back in September
, and this gives us some additional looks at the figure. Assuming Sam didn’t grab the same one from the person that originally shared, there are at least 2 out in the world, so all you Lucky Draw collectors good luck on your hunt! For the rest of us, take a look at the eye candy after the break!
