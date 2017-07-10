Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Pre-order Ocular Max PS-06O Terraegis Offroad TFcon Exclusive!
TFcon USA 2017 Exclusive Ocular Max Terraegis Offroad Available for Pre-Order starting 8PM (PST) October 8, 2017!
http://www.agesthreeandup.com

** Pre-order Announcement
https://www.facebook.com/agesthreeandup https://twitter.com/agesthreeandup/ https://www.youtube.com/user/A3UReview https://www.instagram.com/ages3andup


** Ocular Max - PS-06O - Terraegis Offroad
Starting 8PM (PST) on October 8, 2017, the TFcon USA 2017 Exclusive from Ocular Max - PS-06O Terraegis Offroad will be available for Pre-Order!

Inspired by the Rally truck colors of official races in the early 80s, the most well known colors were white and yellow. Offroad re-creates the feel of the often dusty and sandy races through this deco and is the perfect pairing with the Toronto exclusive PS-06R Rally and will be extremely limited in production numbers.

Thank you to all the fans for supporting another amazing collaboration between Ocular Max and Ages Three And Up. A special thank you to the Ocular Max design team, Bo2 Designs team, Chogoking and Hard Return for the hard work from box art design to prototype customizing and photography. This was truly a special project that we poured our hearts into and are happy to offer it to those who couldn't attend TFcon USA.

Pre-order on USD Site (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/blog/p...ion-exclusive/)

Pre-order on CAD Site (https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/blogs/...tion-exclusive)



** See All Latest Pre-orders (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/?sort=newest)
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
