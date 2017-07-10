agesthreeandup Energon Supplier Join Date: May 2007 Location: Canada Posts: 492

Pre-order Ocular Max PS-06O Terraegis Offroad TFcon Exclusive!

Ocular Max - PS-06O - Terraegis Offroad

Starting 8PM (PST) on October 8, 2017, the TFcon USA 2017 Exclusive from Ocular Max - PS-06O Terraegis Offroad will be available for Pre-Order!



Inspired by the Rally truck colors of official races in the early 80s, the most well known colors were white and yellow. Offroad re-creates the feel of the often dusty and sandy races through this deco and is the perfect pairing with the Toronto exclusive PS-06R Rally and will be extremely limited in production numbers.



Thank you to all the fans for supporting another amazing collaboration between Ocular Max and Ages Three And Up. A special thank you to the Ocular Max design team, Bo2 Designs team, Chogoking and Hard Return for the hard work from box art design to prototype customizing and photography. This was truly a special project that we poured our hearts into and are happy to offer it to those who couldn't attend TFcon USA.



