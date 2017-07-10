Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Vancouver - Beast Wars for sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 10-07-2017, 01:03 PM   #1
zquoc
Mini-Con
Join Date: Oct 2017
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1
Vancouver - Beast Wars for sale
Hello I have mint condition and complete Optimus Primal ($55), Megatron ($55), and Polar Claw ($30) for sale.

I live in Vancouver and I can meet you at a skytrain. Contact me if you are interested.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: o1.jpg Views: 6 Size: 86.4 KB ID: 37872   Click image for larger version Name: o5.jpg Views: 5 Size: 94.5 KB ID: 37873   Click image for larger version Name: m1.jpg Views: 5 Size: 27.5 KB ID: 37874   Click image for larger version Name: m3.jpg Views: 4 Size: 86.3 KB ID: 37875   Click image for larger version Name: p0.jpg Views: 11 Size: 88.0 KB ID: 37876  

Click image for larger version Name: p1.jpg Views: 7 Size: 85.2 KB ID: 37877  
zquoc is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
DX 9 Gewalt MP Transformer Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
Brand New Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deluxe Class Autobot Sideswipe
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.