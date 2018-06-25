|
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #21 Cover B
Thanks to Previews World
*we can share the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #21 Cover B for your viewing pleasure. This cover by artist*Geoff Senior features the team-up that fans have been waiting for. The Lost Light crew and the Scavengers! The story of Lost Light is coming closer the the end. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #21* (W) James Roberts (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Geoff Senior Something is coming. It cannot be stalled. It cannot be avoided. It cannot be reasoned with. As the end of everything draws near, a simple instruction rings out across the universe: prepare, confront, repel. Some people are » Continue Reading.
