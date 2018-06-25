Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,509
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #21 Cover B


Thanks to Previews World*we can share the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #21 Cover B for your viewing pleasure. This cover by artist*Geoff Senior features the team-up that fans have been waiting for. The Lost Light crew and the Scavengers! The story of Lost Light is coming closer the the end. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #21* (W) James Roberts (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Geoff Senior Something is coming. It cannot be stalled. It cannot be avoided. It cannot be reasoned with. As the end of everything draws near, a simple instruction rings out across the universe: prepare, confront, repel. Some people are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #21 Cover B appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Old Today, 04:39 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,931
Re: IDW Transformers: Lost Light #21 Cover B
gooooooooodddammmmmnnnnn
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #3
PrimalEnvy
Reverse Corte
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 446
Re: IDW Transformers: Lost Light #21 Cover B
I honestly think that looks bad.
