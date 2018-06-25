|
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #2 Cover A, B, & Retailer Incentive Cover
Previews World bring us the three covers of the Bumblebee Movie Prequel #2. More*retro spy movie style on these covers. Cover A
*and Retailer Incentive Cover
*are*courtesy of artist Andrew Griffith and*Cover B
*by artist Fico Ossio. All of them in that cool spy-movie poster style. This second issue (of a 4-issue miniseries) brings us “The Living Headlights!”. TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE MOVIE PREQUEL #2* (W) John Barber (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Andrew Griffith/Fico Ossio THE LIVING HEADLIGHTS! In swinging 1960s London, Bumblebee teams with a pair of bickering master spies to unravel a Decepticon conspiracy-but is one of Bee’s friends a » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #2 Cover A, B, & Retailer Incentive Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.