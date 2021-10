Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,328

Smite x Transformers Battle Pass Trailer ? New Video Game Collaboration



Via the official Playstation YouTube account we can share for you the new official trailer of the*Smite x Transformers Battle Pass. Smite is a free-to-play, third-person multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Hi-Rez Studios. Players control a god, goddess, or other mythological figure, and take part in team-based combat. Now, the Transformers are coming to fight along Gods on this epic collaboration which was revealed in the recent Hasbro Pulsecon online event. Watch the trailer after the break as well as some screencaps. Then click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the



Via the official Playstation YouTube account we can share for you the new official trailer of the*Smite x Transformers Battle Pass. Smite is a free-to-play, third-person multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Hi-Rez Studios. Players control a god, goddess, or other mythological figure, and take part in team-based combat. Now, the Transformers are coming to fight along Gods on this epic collaboration which was revealed in the recent Hasbro Pulsecon online event. Watch the trailer after the break as well as some screencaps. Then click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the





