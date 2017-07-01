|
Hascon 2017 Detailed List Of Transformers Panels, Events And Guests
Hasbro has sent us a detailed list of*Transformers Panels, Events And Guests for*Hascon 2017. The following list of panels are available for General Admission: IDW – Transformers Comics: How artists and writers bring stories to life From Unicron to Megatron – Explore the villains of Transformers More Then Meets The Eye (hosted by Transformers Brand Team) Transformers: The Last Knight in the making Peter and Frank sound off: The voices of Optimus Prime and Megatron Peter Cullen and Frank Welker – Autograph Session The Prime Wars Trilogy: See the story come to life (Machinima) Several panels are repeated on all » Continue Reading.
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.