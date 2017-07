Hascon 2017 Detailed List Of Transformers Panels, Events And Guests

Hasbro has sent us a detailed list of*Transformers Panels, Events And Guests for*Hascon 2017. The following list of panels are available for General Admission: IDW – Transformers Comics: How artists and writers bring stories to life From Unicron to Megatron – Explore the villains of Transformers More Then Meets The Eye (hosted by Transformers Brand Team) Transformers: The Last Knight in the making Peter and Frank sound off: The voices of Optimus Prime and Megatron Peter Cullen and Frank Welker – Autograph Session The Prime Wars Trilogy: See the story come to life (Machinima) Several panels are repeated on all » Continue Reading. The post Hascon 2017 Detailed List Of Transformers Panels, Events And Guests appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM